Poetry collection released for National Mental Health Awareness Week

Henry Bladon's new book Psychobabble and Snake Oil dissects mental health. Henry Bladon

The book’s author is a trained mental health nurse from Lympsham.

A Lympsham-based poet has released a poetry collection which delves into the different aspects of mental health.

The collection, named Psychobabble and Snake Oil, is a collaboration between writer, Henery Bladon and Dutch artist Marcel Hermes.

Henry holds a PhD in creative writing, for which he examined the connections between literature and mental health.

As well as this, Bladon is a trained mental health nurse.

He said: “I’ve been involved in mental health care for over 30 years and I write about important issues relating to how mental health is perceived and how care is delivered.”

The work’s release falls close to National Mental Health Awareness Week which began on May 18.

Henry also showed appreciation for Marcel Hermes’ ‘distinctive style’.

You can buy the book by logging on to www.egalitarianpublishing.com/psychobabbleandsnakeoil.html