Pictures: Women’s Institute knit more than 1000 poppies for Remembrance Day display

Lympsham's Women's Institute have knitted more than 1000 poppies as part of a Remembrance Day display. Lympsham WI

More than 1,000 poppies have been knitted as part of a Remembrance Day display near Weston.

Left to right: Eileen Male, Sue Smith and Isabel Wall. Left to right: Eileen Male, Sue Smith and Isabel Wall.

Lympsham Women’s Institute put in the many hours to make the feat possible after member, Sue Smith came up with the plan.

The WI’s president, Angela York, praised the effort of one member, Isabel Wall, who knitted more than 300 poppies singlehandedly.

Angela labelled Isabel ‘a star knitter’.

The display splays across Lympsham’s Memorial Corner, at the junction of South and West Road – adding some much-needed colour as the town heads into a second lockdown, according to the group’s vice-president.

Left to right: Claire Sleight, Karen Brenner and Angela York. Left to right: Claire Sleight, Karen Brenner and Angela York.

Eileen Male said: “Many hours have been spent on this masterpiece but it has been enjoyable and well worth the effort.

“So many lovely comments have already been received by the villagers which are much appreciated.

“The display is certainly a statement on Memorial Corner and brightens up this current gloomy time.”