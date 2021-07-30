News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Weston hotel destroyed by fire to be redeveloped this year

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 12:00 PM July 30, 2021   
Lynton House Hotel

The hotel has been derelict since 2008 after severe fire damage. - Credit: Google

A former Weston hotel that has been abandoned for more than a decade is to be resurrected later this year as private flats.

Lynton House Hotel, on Madeira Road, was damaged beyond repair by a fire in 2008 before Acorn Homes Group purchased the property.

More: Fire-ravaged hotel to be knocked down and replaced with flats.

A six-year planning process followed before the company was given the green light to repurpose the site into more than 40 apartments.

Several fire engines attended the blaze at Lynton House Hotel. Picture: Aideen Higgins

Fire damage resulted in Acorn Homes deciding to demolish the building instead of repairing it. - Credit: Aideen Higgins

Managing director at Acorn, Mark Thomas told the Mercury that subsequent fire damage in 2015 and 2018, and arson attacks meant that a demolition job was the only feasible approach.

He said: "Months ago we were given permission to redevelop the site into flats. 

"We decided to demolish most of the remaining structure and will start building the apartments in Autumn.

"We hope to have the construction works finished in 18 months time."

The original hotel was known for its Victorian-style architecture, something Acron was keen to keep.

Lynton House Hotel

Acorn Homes and North Somerset Council have worked on designing a similar style for the apartments. - Credit: Archant

Mr Thomas added: "Our plans are to mimic the previous Victorian frontage of the hotel.

"We have worked alongside North Somerset Council to achieve the right style while doing this.

"The rear of the building will have a more contemporary look to it."

North Somerset Council's planning executive, Mark Canniford, told the Mercury that he was pleased Acron had chosen to keep the site's Victorian style but hopes it can provide adequate parking facilities.

North Somerset Councillor Mark Canniford.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Cllr Mark Canniford said it was important to have good, pragmatic development in Weston - Credit: Archant

Cllr Canniford said: "We had previously rejected planning on Lynton House due to an issue with its parking facility and I still have residents get in touch citing it as a 'major issue'.

"However, it is important to have good, pragmatic developments in Weston for people to live in. The site is in a beautiful area in the town and a Victorian frontage will only add to this.

"The council will continue to do what is necessary to bring developers and add value to our town"




Planning
Weston-super-Mare News

