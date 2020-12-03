Brain tumour survivor Lyra, aged 7, aims to top charts with Christmas charity single

Published: 4:00 PM December 3, 2020

Lyra dressed as an elf for her Brain Tumour Research charity single. - Credit: Jessie Hawkes

A seven-year-old who took the UK and music charts by storm last year with her Christmas charity single is poised to do it again as she releases a new cover version of another festive favourite.

Lyra Cole, of Highbridge, beat Stormzy in the official download charts to become a contender for the Christmas number one slot with her rendition of Johnny Mathis’ When A Child Is Born for Brain Tumour Research in 2019.

Lyra Cole, aged seven. - Credit: Jessie Hawkes

She is once again supporting the charity this year by releasing her version of Shakin’ Stevens’ Merry Christmas Everyone.

The song, written by Bob Heatlie, was a number one hit for Welsh singer-songwriter Shakin’ Stevens in 1985.

All proceeds from downloads of the single will be donated to Brain Tumour Research and Lyra's single is available to download from tomorrow (Friday).

The Merry Christmas Everyone video was filmed on Weston’s Grand Pier and features Lyra and her younger brother Charlie, aged three, as they run around the arcade dressed up as elves.

Baby Lyra manages a smile from her hospital bed. - Credit: BRAIN TUMOUR RESEARCH

Lyra said: “It was so exciting recording and promoting my Christmas song last year and I came so close to making it to number one.

"It would be a dream come true if it happened this time, but most of all I just want to raise lots of money for Brain Tumour Research and help other families like mine.”

Lyra was diagnosed with a brain tumour was she was a baby, which was initially misdiagnosed as a virus.

Her tumour, which was the size of an orange, was successfully removed when she was five months old, in an operation lasting 11 hours.

Baby Lyra in hospital. - Credit: BRAIN TUMOUR RESEARCH

However, within months of the operation, Lyra was struggling to see and underwent a second procedure a year later to restore her sight.

Head of stakeholder relations at Brain Tumour Research, Hugh Adams, said: “The reaction to Lyra’s single last year was really overwhelming and really captured the hearts of a nation.

"Hers is a story of hope, having undergone surgery at such a young age and having gone on to make a full recovery.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research and campaigns for government and the larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours.

To watch the video and donate to the charity, log-on to www.braintumourresearch.org/lyra-cole