Lyra receives Points Of Light award from Prime Minister for charity work
PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 January 2020
Jessie Hawkes
A six-year-old cancer surviver is one of the youngest winners of the Points of Light accolade, awarded to her by the Prime Minister.
Lyra Cole, of Highbridge, has been recognised for her work to raise funds for charity Brain Tumour Research, which she did with the release of a Christmas single in December.
Lyra's song topped the Amazon download chart, beating acts such as Stormzy and Dua Lipa, and reached the Top 20 charts, as well as the UK Official Download Chart last month.
She was presented with the Points of Light award by Wells MP James Heappey outside the Houses of Parliament on January 14.
The accolade recognises volunteers who make changes and inspire others in the community they live in.
Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, writes in a letter to Lyra: "I know you do this with no thought of praise or reward, but allow me to offer my own recognition on how your Christmas single is doing so much for Brain Tumour Research and helping other children, like you, who they support.
"Well done for all you have achieved."
Lyra was diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was a baby and underwent emergency surgery to remove it when she was only five months old.
Last month, Lyra decided to record a cover of Johnny Mathis's When A Child Is Born in aid of Brain Tumour Research when she expressed an interest to support other children and families who face similar experiences.
Wells MP James Heappey said: "It is fantastic the Prime Minister has recognised Lyra Cole with the Points of Light award.
"She is an incredible young woman who has shown so much bravery to beat her own illness and is now raising much needed funds for Brain Tumour Research.
"She is an inspiration to all in our community."
A volunteer is chosen from across the country to receive the award to celebrate their remarkable achievements.
Lyra said: "I'm really happy I've raised money for Brain Tumour Research.
"I'm really, really, really happy and thank you for my award."
To find out more information about Brain Tumour Research, visit www.braintumourresearch.org