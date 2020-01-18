Advanced search

Lyra receives Points Of Light award from Prime Minister for charity work

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 January 2020

Lyra Cole, aged six, released a Christmas single for Brain Tumour Research. Picture: Jessie Hawkes

Lyra Cole, aged six, released a Christmas single for Brain Tumour Research. Picture: Jessie Hawkes

Jessie Hawkes

A six-year-old cancer surviver is one of the youngest winners of the Points of Light accolade, awarded to her by the Prime Minister.

Lyra Cole has recieved a Points Of Light award from the Prime Minister.Picture: Brain Tumour ResearchLyra Cole has recieved a Points Of Light award from the Prime Minister.Picture: Brain Tumour Research

Lyra Cole, of Highbridge, has been recognised for her work to raise funds for charity Brain Tumour Research, which she did with the release of a Christmas single in December.

Lyra's song topped the Amazon download chart, beating acts such as Stormzy and Dua Lipa, and reached the Top 20 charts, as well as the UK Official Download Chart last month.

She was presented with the Points of Light award by Wells MP James Heappey outside the Houses of Parliament on January 14.

The accolade recognises volunteers who make changes and inspire others in the community they live in.

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, writes in a letter to Lyra: "I know you do this with no thought of praise or reward, but allow me to offer my own recognition on how your Christmas single is doing so much for Brain Tumour Research and helping other children, like you, who they support.

"Well done for all you have achieved."

Lyra was diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was a baby and underwent emergency surgery to remove it when she was only five months old.

Last month, Lyra decided to record a cover of Johnny Mathis's When A Child Is Born in aid of Brain Tumour Research when she expressed an interest to support other children and families who face similar experiences.

Wells MP James Heappey said: "It is fantastic the Prime Minister has recognised Lyra Cole with the Points of Light award.

"She is an incredible young woman who has shown so much bravery to beat her own illness and is now raising much needed funds for Brain Tumour Research.

"She is an inspiration to all in our community."

A volunteer is chosen from across the country to receive the award to celebrate their remarkable achievements.

Lyra said: "I'm really happy I've raised money for Brain Tumour Research.

"I'm really, really, really happy and thank you for my award."

To find out more information about Brain Tumour Research, visit www.braintumourresearch.org





























Most Read

Rugby: Winscombe 26 Barton Hill 28

Will Thomas attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

WIN: Tickets to Living Spit’s performance of Swan Lake

Living Spit will perform Swan Lake. Picture: Living Spit

Works begin on traffic-free, £47k cycleway in Weston

The Brean Down cycle way has been popular since it opened in 2017.

Severely disabled man totals neighbour’s car with crutches

Moor Lane in Hutton. Picture: Google

New homes and GP surgery plans shelved

The proposed development off Bleadon Road. Picture: Sutherland Property and Legal Services

Most Read

Rugby: Winscombe 26 Barton Hill 28

Will Thomas attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

WIN: Tickets to Living Spit’s performance of Swan Lake

Living Spit will perform Swan Lake. Picture: Living Spit

Works begin on traffic-free, £47k cycleway in Weston

The Brean Down cycle way has been popular since it opened in 2017.

Severely disabled man totals neighbour’s car with crutches

Moor Lane in Hutton. Picture: Google

New homes and GP surgery plans shelved

The proposed development off Bleadon Road. Picture: Sutherland Property and Legal Services

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Lyra receives Points Of Light award from Prime Minister for charity work

Lyra Cole, aged six, released a Christmas single for Brain Tumour Research. Picture: Jessie Hawkes

Family raises £50k for children’s hospice in memory of son

Sharon, Harry, Josh and Darren.

Charity shop appeals for more volunteers to help those in need

Outside Samaritans shop

Picture Past: Drunken disputes, Knightstone fears and filthy Cheddar

Ted Burroughs and his junior dancers who will be taking part in competitions in Holland. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

New baby and toddler group for Banwell

Tumble Time Tots meet on Thursdays in Banwell.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists