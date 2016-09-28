Cancer surviver Lyra, 6, releases Christmas single for Brain Tumour Research UK

A girl who was diagnosed with a brain tumour as a baby has released a charity Christmas single to raise money to find a cure for the disease.

Lyra Cole, aged six, of Highbridge has made the recording of the classic Christmas song, Johnny Mathis' When A Child is Born, to raise money for Brain Tumour Research (BTR).

Lyra underwent emergency surgery for 11 hours to successfully remove a brain tumour when she was only five months old, which was initially misdiagnosed as a virus.

Her symptoms included a loss of appetite and vomiting and the tumour was the size of an orange,

Within months of the operation she was struggling to see and underwent a second procedure a year later which, to her parents' Dan Cole and Ellie Hawkes' relief, restored her sight.

BTR is a UK-based charity which is dedicated to funding research and raising awareness of brain tumours.

According to the organisation, brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other type of cancer.

Lyra's aunt, Jessie Hawkes, worked to set up the campaign.

She said: "Lyra really is a superstar, she loves to perform and has a beautiful voice.

"I hope people agree that her personality really comes across in the video, partly recorded at Weston's Grand Pier, which has been a really special place for our family over the years.

"We chose When A Child is Born because I think it will really resonate with people.

"I hope when they listen and see the video, they will think about everything Lyra has been through and make a donation to give hope to families who, like us, know the devastation caused by a brain tumour."

Other locations which feature in the video include Brent Knoll's Sanders Garden Centre and Sandford's Mendip Snowsport Centre, as well as The Tropicana and Icescape in Weston.

Director of Weston's Grand Pier, Michelle Michael, said: "Lyra is a great little girl who loves performing and we are delighted to be able to help her for such a great cause."

Lyra said she 'really hopes' the song makes it into the Christmas charts, which for her would be a 'dream come true'.

To watch Lyra's video and donate money, visit www.braintumourresearch.org/lyra-cole