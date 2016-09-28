Advanced search

Cancer surviver Lyra, 6, releases Christmas single for Brain Tumour Research UK

PUBLISHED: 18:00 07 December 2019

Lyra Cole, aged six, has released a Christmas single in aid of finding a cure for brain tumours.Picture: Jessie Hawkes

Lyra Cole, aged six, has released a Christmas single in aid of finding a cure for brain tumours.Picture: Jessie Hawkes

Jessie Hawkes

A girl who was diagnosed with a brain tumour as a baby has released a charity Christmas single to raise money to find a cure for the disease.

Lyra Cole, aged six, of Highbridge has made the recording of the classic Christmas song, Johnny Mathis' When A Child is Born, to raise money for Brain Tumour Research (BTR).

Lyra underwent emergency surgery for 11 hours to successfully remove a brain tumour when she was only five months old, which was initially misdiagnosed as a virus.

Her symptoms included a loss of appetite and vomiting and the tumour was the size of an orange,

Within months of the operation she was struggling to see and underwent a second procedure a year later which, to her parents' Dan Cole and Ellie Hawkes' relief, restored her sight.

BTR is a UK-based charity which is dedicated to funding research and raising awareness of brain tumours.

According to the organisation, brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other type of cancer.

Lyra's aunt, Jessie Hawkes, worked to set up the campaign.

She said: "Lyra really is a superstar, she loves to perform and has a beautiful voice.

"I hope people agree that her personality really comes across in the video, partly recorded at Weston's Grand Pier, which has been a really special place for our family over the years.

"We chose When A Child is Born because I think it will really resonate with people.

"I hope when they listen and see the video, they will think about everything Lyra has been through and make a donation to give hope to families who, like us, know the devastation caused by a brain tumour."

Other locations which feature in the video include Brent Knoll's Sanders Garden Centre and Sandford's Mendip Snowsport Centre, as well as The Tropicana and Icescape in Weston.

Director of Weston's Grand Pier, Michelle Michael, said: "Lyra is a great little girl who loves performing and we are delighted to be able to help her for such a great cause."

Lyra said she 'really hopes' the song makes it into the Christmas charts, which for her would be a 'dream come true'.

To watch Lyra's video and donate money, visit www.braintumourresearch.org/lyra-cole

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Michael Bublé to perform in West Country next year

Embargoed to 0001 Monday November 12 File photo dated 28/09/16 of Michael Buble, who has said that he

Woman taken to hospital following collision with horse and a car

Police and ambulance services were at Beechmount Close this morning

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

A series of pop-up shops to appear at the Sovereign Centre this week

Nathan Millier, Jane Main and Sally Hill from The Weston Collective at Weston Christmas light switch on. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Four-car collision causing delays on M5

Delays are expected on the M5.

Most Read

Michael Bublé to perform in West Country next year

Embargoed to 0001 Monday November 12 File photo dated 28/09/16 of Michael Buble, who has said that he

Woman taken to hospital following collision with horse and a car

Police and ambulance services were at Beechmount Close this morning

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

A series of pop-up shops to appear at the Sovereign Centre this week

Nathan Millier, Jane Main and Sally Hill from The Weston Collective at Weston Christmas light switch on. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Four-car collision causing delays on M5

Delays are expected on the M5.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston vs Farnborough LIVE BLOG

Aaron Parsons attempts to clear the ball during Weston's match with Swindon Supermarine. (Picture Will.T.Photography.)

Weston fall to consecutive home defeats after loss to Farnborough at The Optima

Aaron Parsons celebrates scoring his first goal for Weston since rejoing the club this summer.

Cancer surviver Lyra, 6, releases Christmas single for Brain Tumour Research UK

Lyra Cole, aged six, has released a Christmas single in aid of finding a cure for brain tumours.Picture: Jessie Hawkes

Somerset braces for Storm Atiyah

Met Office issues yellow weather warning for rain in Burnham and Highbridge.

Ex-soldier calls for more socially inclusive recruitment

Ashley Brown with Dr Paul Phillips. Picture: Sarah Beecroft
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists