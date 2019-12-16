Advanced search

Accident causing delays on M5

PUBLISHED: 17:40 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:40 16 December 2019

Delays are expected on the M5.

An accident is causing delays on the M5 this evening (Monday).

Highways England has reported a lane is closed due to a road traffic collision on the M5 southbound between junction 20 at Clevedon to junction 21 to Weston-super-Mare.

Drivers are urged to approach the area with caution as there is four miles of congestion.

Delays of up to 30 minutes are expected, with normal traffic conditions expected to return between 7.30-7.45pm.

