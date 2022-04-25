PICTURES: Police warn drivers to avoid M5 as lorry is engulfed in flames
- Credit: Tom Atkin
Avon and Somerset Police have advised drivers to avoid the M5 Northbound as they deal with a burning lorry between junctions 20 and 19.
A video emerged on social media earlier today (April 25) showing a Weston's Cider lorry well alight.
Residents living nearby have told the Mercury and Times they heard explosions from the motorway which "sounded like fireworks going off".
Avon and Somerset Police and Avon Fire and Rescue teams were called to the incident at around 1.13pm.
A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police has said: "A road closure is currently in place on the M5 Northbound from between junction 20 (Clevedon) to junction 19 (Portishead) due to a vehicle fire.
"There are no reported injuries.
"Long delays are expected and motorists are advised to avoid the route."
Firefighters remain on the scene.