News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

PICTURES: Police warn drivers to avoid M5 as lorry is engulfed in flames

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 2:21 PM April 25, 2022
Updated: 2:56 PM April 25, 2022
M5 lorry fire

A lorry was engulfed in flames on the M5 Northbound. - Credit: Tom Atkin

Avon and Somerset Police have advised drivers to avoid the M5 Northbound as they deal with a burning lorry between junctions 20 and 19.

A video emerged on social media earlier today (April 25) showing a Weston's Cider lorry well alight.

Residents living nearby have told the Mercury and Times they heard explosions from the motorway which "sounded like fireworks going off".

m5 lorry fire

There are no reported injuries. - Credit: Tom Atkin

Avon and Somerset Police and Avon Fire and Rescue teams were called to the incident at around 1.13pm.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police has said: "A road closure is currently in place on the M5 Northbound from between junction 20 (Clevedon) to junction 19 (Portishead) due to a vehicle fire.

"There are no reported injuries.

"Long delays are expected and motorists are advised to avoid the route."

Most Read

  1. 1 Wellbeing space to open in Worle next week
  2. 2 PICTURES: Police warn drivers to avoid M5 as lorry is engulfed in flames
  3. 3 New bus route to start in Weston: How you can travel for FREE
  1. 4 LETTER: 'We were left feeling like criminals over dog off the lead'
  2. 5 Memorial event for much-loved tennis coach John
  3. 6 Plan for eight homes on 'garden' in village
  4. 7 Firefighters tackle 'deliberate' rubbish fire in Weston
  5. 8 Residents to decide what happens to council-owned land
  6. 9 Volunteers finish whopping 165-metre wall - after two-year break
  7. 10 Cab journey giant Uber launches new service in Weston

Firefighters remain on the scene.

Avon and Somerset Police
M5
Clevedon News
Portishead News

Don't Miss

How the scheme, at Isleport Lane in Highbridge, could look

Plan for 250 new homes near M5 motorway unveiled

Daniel Mumby

Logo Icon
Avon Fire & Rescue has launched an investigation

Fire service launches probe over 'disturbing' social media video

Paul Jones

person
The Tropicana will host an Ibiza Club Classics night.

Series of cultural events announced for summer in Weston

Paul Jones

person
File photo dated 30/09/21 of a Tesco sign. Tesco has announced changes to overnight roles at a numbe

Tesco and Sainsbury's recall food items due to urgent safety concerns

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon