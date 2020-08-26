Advanced search

M5 collision sparks police appeal

PUBLISHED: 12:42 26 August 2020

Stock Image Police Jacket Sign. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Stock Image Police Jacket Sign. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Witnesses are being called to come forward following a collision on the M5 near Weston this morning (Wednesday).

The incident involving two cars, a grey Jaguar XJ and a silver Ford Fiesta, happened around two miles north of junction 21 at about 8am.

Both vehicles sustained minor damage and no injuries have been reported.

Police are keen to hear from people who witnessed the incident, or may have dashcam footage of the collision, or the events leading up to it.

People who can help are encouraged to call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5220193215.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man arrested after stabbing in Weston

A man has been arrested after a 26-year-old was found with a puncture wound to his leg in Baker Street.

Children face ‘dangerous’ walk to school after bus route withdrawn

Route children are expected to walk or cycle along

Father Louis, 21, ‘will never be forgotten’ after tragic A39 collision

Louis Dennison with his daughter. Photo courtesy of Allison Dennison.

Weston College cash ‘long way short’ of funds needed

Weston College Knightstone Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police appeal after Weston burglary

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Weston.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man arrested after stabbing in Weston

A man has been arrested after a 26-year-old was found with a puncture wound to his leg in Baker Street.

Children face ‘dangerous’ walk to school after bus route withdrawn

Route children are expected to walk or cycle along

Father Louis, 21, ‘will never be forgotten’ after tragic A39 collision

Louis Dennison with his daughter. Photo courtesy of Allison Dennison.

Weston College cash ‘long way short’ of funds needed

Weston College Knightstone Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police appeal after Weston burglary

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Weston.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston Ladies see off seniors in annual fixture

Ali Whitewood and Rob Filer on the 10th tee at Weston for the ladies v seniors match

In-form Overton helps Somerset wrap up win

Craig Overton of Somerset appeals for a wicket (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

M5 collision sparks police appeal

Stock Image Police Jacket Sign. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Principal ‘delighted’ with students’ achievements at Voyage Learning Campus

Emma Gundry, principal of the Voyage Learning Campus, said she is delighted with the results achieved by pupils

Paignton firm’s expansion and new jobs plan

Ted and James Head from Casting Support Systems