M5 collision sparks police appeal
PUBLISHED: 12:42 26 August 2020
Archant
Witnesses are being called to come forward following a collision on the M5 near Weston this morning (Wednesday).
The incident involving two cars, a grey Jaguar XJ and a silver Ford Fiesta, happened around two miles north of junction 21 at about 8am.
Both vehicles sustained minor damage and no injuries have been reported.
Police are keen to hear from people who witnessed the incident, or may have dashcam footage of the collision, or the events leading up to it.
People who can help are encouraged to call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5220193215.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.