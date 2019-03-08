Police appeal for witnesses to late-night M5 crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to a late-night crash on the M5.

An orange three-door VW Polo collided with the central reservation between junctions 22 (Burnham-on-Sea) and 21 (Weston-super-Mare).

The occupants fled the vehicle before officers arrived, but a man was arrested nearby and has been released under investigation.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw how the orange Polo was being driven in the moments leading up to the collision at about 12.42am on October 14, or who saw people in the carriageway immediately afterwards.

Anyone with information that may help the police in their investigation can contact them online at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 5219237547.