M5 blocked as crews tackle lorry fire

Archant

The M5 is currently at a standstill after a lorry burst into flames.

All lanes of the M5 Northbound between junction 22 to Edithmead and junction 21 to Weston were closed while firefighters tackled the blaze.

Traffic is also backing up between Sedgemoor Services and there are delays of approximately 24 minutes with vehicles crawling along at an average speed of 5mph.

Emergency services are on the scene.

This weekend is expected to be an especially busy one on the nation's roads, as millions of people head home for Christmas.