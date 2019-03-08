Advanced search

Traffic delays on M5 following lorry accident at junction

PUBLISHED: 15:21 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:42 18 September 2019

Police on the scene of Junction 21 incident. Picture: Highways England

Junction 21 of the M5 remains partly closed after a lorry shed its load.

The accident happened at about 10.40am, at the top of the southbound slipway exit, close to the A370 roundabout leading to Weston-super-Mare.

The southbound exit remains closed and traffic has been diverted to junction 22 (Burnham-on-Sea).

Traffic is almost at a standstill and there are delays of approximately 60 minutes, according to Highways England, between Burnham and Weston, with traffic conditions not expected to clear until 7.30pm.

Highways England says 'extensive' repairs to the crash barrier are required, following the accident.

Bristol Road and routes around junction 22 are also busy due to the increased volume of traffic, with routes through Yatton and Congresbury particualrly affected.

