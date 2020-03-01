M5 closed after car overturns on motorway

The M5 has been closed due to an earlier incident on the motorway. Picture: Highways England Highways England

The M5 northbound between junction 21 (Weston-super-Mare) and junction 20 (Clevedon) has been closed due to an earlier incident on the motorway.

❄☡M5 road conditions☡❄ Crews attending multiple RTCs on the M5 after a call to 1 car overturned turned out to be 4 separate incidents due to ice and slush on the N & S carriageways#drivesafe #M5 #winterroads #stn18green #runningcall pic.twitter.com/DETAxO53Ym — Weston-super-Mare Fire Station (@AFRSWeston) March 1, 2020

The incident involved an overturned vehicle on the motorway this morning (Sunday), and all three lanes on the M5 are closed.

The M5 northbound entry slip road at junction J21 is also closed.

As a result of the closure, there is also heavy traffic affecting junction 22 (Burnham-on-Sea).

The northbound carriageways and slip road are due to open by 10.15am today.