Police incident prompts M5 lane closure

A police incident has closed a lane on the M5 this morning. Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

Severe delays are being experienced on the M5 after a police incident has closed a motorway lane this morning (Sunday).

Heavy traffic is building on the M5 northbound between junction 21 in Weston and junction 20 in Clevedon.

Highways England has confirmed police are conducting a search on the M5.

It is not yet clear why the search is being conducted.

Traffic is expected to return to normal between 12.30-12.45pm today.

The Mercury has approached Avon and Somerset Constabulary for comment.