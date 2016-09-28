Police incident prompts M5 lane closure
PUBLISHED: 11:09 08 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:09 08 December 2019
Archant
Severe delays are being experienced on the M5 after a police incident has closed a motorway lane this morning (Sunday).
Heavy traffic is building on the M5 northbound between junction 21 in Weston and junction 20 in Clevedon.
Highways England has confirmed police are conducting a search on the M5.
It is not yet clear why the search is being conducted.
Traffic is expected to return to normal between 12.30-12.45pm today.
The Mercury has approached Avon and Somerset Constabulary for comment.