Pedestrian - in her twenties - killed in late-night incident on M5

Paul Jones

Published: 12:02 PM January 31, 2022
The woman died after a collision on the M5 - Credit: Google Street View

A woman was killed in a crash on the M5 in the early hours of this morning, police have confirmed.

While formal identification has yet to take place, police say she is believed to be in her 20s.

"Her family have been contacted and our thoughts are with them at this terrible time," a spokesperson said.

The M5 was closed northbound between junction 21 for Weston-super-Mare and junction 20 for Clevedon from midnight until around 7.30am while emergency services were at the scene.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious, however an investigation is underway and we’re appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward," the Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson added.

"The woman was a pedestrian and officers are keen to hear from anyone with information about how she came to be on the carriageway.

"Please get in touch if you were travelling along the M5 between junctions 21 and 20, or were on Kenn Road, at around midnight."

Anyone with information should call 101 and give the reference 5222024532, especially if they have any dashcam footage which could help police enquiries.

