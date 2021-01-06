M5 sliproad to be expanded from one to two lanes

Published: 10:21 AM January 6, 2021

The M5 sliproad will be extended from one lane to two. - Credit: Google

A busy sliproad on the M5 in Weston will be expanded from one to two lanes this year in a bid to ease traffic congestion.

The existing northbound slip road onto the M5 at Junction 21 will be increased from one to two lanes wide, increasing traffic capacity from Weston onto the motorway.

The scheme is forecasted to reduce congestion on the local highway network in the morning peak

Cllr James Tonkin, North Somerset Council’s executive member for planning, building control, highways and transport, said: The scheme increases traffic capacity from Weston onto the motorway in the northbound direction towards Clevedon, from its existing single traffic lane to twin lanes.

“The scheme is forecast to have strong congestion relief characteristics in the morning peak, reducing congestion on the A370 approaching the motorway from Weston.

“Over the past five years the council has been working with Highways England to develop the scheme and secure a funding package.

"The funding is now in place and Highways England are programmed to deliver the scheme in 2021.”

The council agreed to enter the funding agreement and transfer £450,000 from its revolving infrastructures fund to Highways England.

In total the scheme will cost £3.7million, with Highways England funding £2.9million of it.

The council will also enter a section 274 agreement, whereby Highways England deliver the scheme on the council’s behalf.

A second lane should reduce congestion, which supports the housing development at Weston Villages and job creation within the town.

Bus services leaving the town towards Bristol and Bristol Airport in the morning peak should have more reliable journey times, making bus services more attractive, while reduced congestion on the approach to Junction 21 will reduce inappropriate car journeys on other routes such as through Wick St Lawrence.

Leader of the council, councillor Don Davies, called on Highways England to use local contractors to work on the road building.

Cllr Mark Canniford added: “This is a really important scheme and those of us living around Weston have understood its importance for quite some time.”