BMW motorist clocked at 141mph as 200,000 drivers caught speeding om M5

More than 15,000 BMW drivers were caught speeding on the M5. Picture: Pixabay Archant

More than 15,000 BMW drivers were caught speeding on the M5, with one being caught on camera at 141mph.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A freedom of information request to Avon and Somerset Constabulary by the Mercury has revealed there were almost 200,000 speeding offences on the motorway in the force area in the 18 months preceding June.

Seven of the top 10 speeds recorded on the M5 were with BMW drivers at the wheel, while Audi owners were responsible for staggering speeds of 135mph and 127mph.

Joshua Harris, director of campaigns for anti-speeding charity Brake, said reckless motorists are 'putting themselves and others in grave danger'.

The most common manufacturer for speeding offences was Ford, with 25,594 drivers caught.

Cameras caught 20,150 Volkswagen and 17,271 Vauxhall drivers speeding, while 14,578 Mercedes owners were penalised.

Audi and BMW owners, often stereotyped for driving too fast, accounted for 14,334 and 15,150 offences respectively.

Mr Harris urged the Government to pass down harsher penalties for people who speed.

He said: "There is absolutely no justification for any driver to be travelling at such excessive speeds - more than twice the national speed limit in some cases - putting themselves and others in grave danger.

"The number of drivers caught speeding at over 100mph makes clear the need for action.

"Anyone caught travelling at such speed should always face a ban - we have to make sure these dangerous, selfish drivers are taken off our roads.

"The Government must invest in roads policing as a priority to provide police with the resources they need.

"The law must also be used to its fullest extent in penalising such dangerous behaviour, making it clear that speeding will not be tolerated."

Highways England and the Department for Transport (DfT) have announced they will launch a joint review of road policing.

A DfT spokesperson said: "Speeding is completely unacceptable, which is why there are tough penalties and rigorous enforcement in place for those who do this.

"Roads policing is a key deterrent in stopping drivers breaking the law and risking their and other people's lives."