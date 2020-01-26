Congestion on motorway at Weston following collision

The M5 at Weston is experiencing congestion this afternoon following a collision.

Update : #M5 J21 #WESTONSUPERMARE TO J22 #HIGHBRIDGE the lane 1 closure has now been removed and all lanes now pen, traffic is still congested passing the scene, please take when passing and have a safe journey. — Highways England (@HighwaysSWEST) January 26, 2020

The incident happened at Junction 21 to Junction 22 Highbridge.

A lane closure was enforced after the collision, causing long queues on the road.

Traffic has since eased with the re-opening of the lane, but police have warned motorists to expect congestion around the area.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "Please take care when passing and have a safe journey."