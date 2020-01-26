Advanced search

Congestion on motorway at Weston following collision

PUBLISHED: 15:56 26 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:09 26 January 2020

Archant

The M5 at Weston is experiencing congestion this afternoon following a collision.

The incident happened at Junction 21 to Junction 22 Highbridge.

A lane closure was enforced after the collision, causing long queues on the road.

Traffic has since eased with the re-opening of the lane, but police have warned motorists to expect congestion around the area.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "Please take care when passing and have a safe journey."

