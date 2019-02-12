Advanced search

Hospital’s ‘cxcellent’ cancer support centre praised

PUBLISHED: 06:48 04 March 2019

Sue Littler, Elaine Turner, Lesley Moore, Gillian Robinson and Lesley Bowskill outside the Macmillan Cancer Support Centre at Weston General Hospital. Picture: WAHT

Sue Littler, Elaine Turner, Lesley Moore, Gillian Robinson and Lesley Bowskill outside the Macmillan Cancer Support Centre at Weston General Hospital. Picture: WAHT

WAHT

A cancer support centre at Weston General Hospital has been handed an award to mark the excellent work it has done in its first year.

Weston Area Health NHS Trust opened the Macmillan Cancer Support Centre in February 2018, costing just under £200,000.

The Macmillan Quality Environment Mark has given it an excellent rating.

Manager Emma Pugh, said: “To have achieved such a high score in our first year is fantastic.

“We are so proud of the wonderful new facilities we have at the centre to help support people affected by cancer and know they make a difference to those who use them.

“The team works so hard to make each and every person who comes through our door feel welcome and supported when they need it most.

“We appreciate the support Macmillan has given us in making the vision for this new centre a reality.”

The centre has helped 2,000 cancer patients and families.

WAHT chairman Grahame Paine said the trust is ‘proud’ of the rating.

The Macmillan Cancer Support Centre is open 9am-4pm on weekdays.

