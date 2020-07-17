Advanced search

Cancer-beating campaigner to walk seafront marathon

PUBLISHED: 16:21 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:21 17 July 2020

Cancer survivor, Maggi Burgess will walk from Knightstone Island to Uphill for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Cancer survivor, Maggi Burgess will walk from Knightstone Island to Uphill for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Archant

Maggi will be aided by walking guides after losing part of her sight due to a malignant brain tumour.

Maggi's guide dog Chip.Maggi's guide dog Chip.

A Weston campaigner will walk a marathon in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support tomorrow (Saturday).

Maggi Burgess planned to complete the Macmillan Might Hike scaling the Thames Towpath before it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Maggi Burgess, guide dog Chip and Luke Reynolds.Maggi Burgess, guide dog Chip and Luke Reynolds.

The Macmillan cause is one that is close to Maggi’s heart and was a no-brainer when she decided to set a target of £600 to raise for the charity.

She said: “Ten years ago I was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumour.

“As a result, I became partially sighted and I will be taking on the marathon with some walking guides whom I call my ‘marvellous motivators’.

“I really wanted to give back to Macmillan with the £600 target but we passed that and the amount raised stands at more than £1300.”

Despite Maggie more than doubling her initial target, people are still able to donate to the Macmillan Cancer Support fund.

One of her sponsors is The Elms Funeral Directors, in Bakers Street, who are fully behind Maggi’s marathon.

Junior director Luke Reynolds said: “Maggi has been involved in raising money for many charities over the years, including Guide Dogs for The Blind all of which have been done successfully.

“She is a truly inspirational character that doesn’t let her disability get in her way. Once she sets her mind to something, there is no stopping her. She, with the help of her friends, have been training continuously to reach the goal.

“I have every faith in Maggi and wish her all the best.”

Maggi revealed she has been training for 10 hours a week to prepare herself for the marathon which will cover the Weston seafront from Knightstone Island to Uphill.

She said: “If anyone does see me, please give me a wave or a shout to help me along.

“I have been training occasionally with my second guide dog, Chip, whom I have had for two years now, but he will not be able to complete the marathon alongside me.”

She added: “I have been blown away by the support and I am grateful to give back to a charity that has helped me.”

Maggi will begin her walk at 7.30am and aims to finish around 6pm.

To sponsor her and donate, log on to the JustGiving page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/maggi-burgess1

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Officials advise businesses after coronavirus case confirmed in town

Burnham High Street is temporarily closed to vehicles.Picture: Google Street View

Outdoor dining could be launched in Weston town centre by end of month

The Italian Gardens could be used as an outdoor trading space. Picture: Mark Atherton

New pedestrian zone in Weston town centre

Regent Street will become a pedestrian zone.

Beachgoers rescued from mud in Weston

Life in the Muditerranean, when will they learn. This rescue called out the Hovercraft, Coast Guard, Fire Service and an Ambulance

Murder trial set following Weston stabbing

Most Read

Officials advise businesses after coronavirus case confirmed in town

Burnham High Street is temporarily closed to vehicles.Picture: Google Street View

Outdoor dining could be launched in Weston town centre by end of month

The Italian Gardens could be used as an outdoor trading space. Picture: Mark Atherton

New pedestrian zone in Weston town centre

Regent Street will become a pedestrian zone.

Beachgoers rescued from mud in Weston

Life in the Muditerranean, when will they learn. This rescue called out the Hovercraft, Coast Guard, Fire Service and an Ambulance

Murder trial set following Weston stabbing

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston reward boss Bartlett with new long-term contract ahead of 2020-21 campaign

Scott Bartlett has managed 74 games for Weston during his two spells as manager with 32 wins, 13 draws and 29 defeats.

Ryan Cullen returns to action in France as the new ELMS season begins

Ryan Cullen will once again race for DragonSpeed ahead of the ACO European Le Mans Series season. Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography.

Uphill Badminton Club Player Profiles: The career of long serving member Matthew Cole

Matthew Cole and Christy Cole claimed the Sid Moxon trophy in 2013.

Weston Walking Footballers continue training plan with more players taking part

Mike Staines during Weston Walking Football's training session

Somerset Rebels to run another private practice event

A sign at the entrance to the Oaktree Arena (pic Lily Newton-Browne)