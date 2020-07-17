Cancer-beating campaigner to walk seafront marathon

Maggi will be aided by walking guides after losing part of her sight due to a malignant brain tumour.

A Weston campaigner will walk a marathon in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support tomorrow (Saturday).

Maggi Burgess planned to complete the Macmillan Might Hike scaling the Thames Towpath before it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Macmillan cause is one that is close to Maggi’s heart and was a no-brainer when she decided to set a target of £600 to raise for the charity.

She said: “Ten years ago I was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumour.

“As a result, I became partially sighted and I will be taking on the marathon with some walking guides whom I call my ‘marvellous motivators’.

“I really wanted to give back to Macmillan with the £600 target but we passed that and the amount raised stands at more than £1300.”

Despite Maggie more than doubling her initial target, people are still able to donate to the Macmillan Cancer Support fund.

One of her sponsors is The Elms Funeral Directors, in Bakers Street, who are fully behind Maggi’s marathon.

Junior director Luke Reynolds said: “Maggi has been involved in raising money for many charities over the years, including Guide Dogs for The Blind all of which have been done successfully.

“She is a truly inspirational character that doesn’t let her disability get in her way. Once she sets her mind to something, there is no stopping her. She, with the help of her friends, have been training continuously to reach the goal.

“I have every faith in Maggi and wish her all the best.”

Maggi revealed she has been training for 10 hours a week to prepare herself for the marathon which will cover the Weston seafront from Knightstone Island to Uphill.

She said: “If anyone does see me, please give me a wave or a shout to help me along.

“I have been training occasionally with my second guide dog, Chip, whom I have had for two years now, but he will not be able to complete the marathon alongside me.”

She added: “I have been blown away by the support and I am grateful to give back to a charity that has helped me.”

Maggi will begin her walk at 7.30am and aims to finish around 6pm.

To sponsor her and donate, log on to the JustGiving page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/maggi-burgess1