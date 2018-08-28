Magic table ‘changing lives’ of residents at Winscombe care home

Residents and staff using the magic light table at Winscombe Hall Care Home, Winscombe Hill. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Innovative technology at a Winscombe care home has been changing the lives of residents.

Winscombe Hall Care Centre, in Winscombe Hill, has installed the new Tovertefel technology, known as a magic table.

The ground-breaking technology projects images and games onto a table which enables residents to interact.

The social interaction reduces apathy and supports positive emotional wellbeing.

The games also engage the residents in gentle muscle and joint movements which improve their suppleness and flexibility.

Annie Cowell, from the Winscombe care centre, said: “Being able to sit and play with the residents is magic – it truly is a magic table.

“The table is a joy. We are very lucky to have this innovative technology at Winscombe Hall.

“A big thank you to Mr Yilmaz who funded it – it is changing and improving the residents lives game by game.”