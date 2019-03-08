Advanced search

Traffic delays due to road closure on A38 into Weston

PUBLISHED: 07:37 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:37 17 September 2019

The A38 between East Brent and Edithmead is closed due to an accident.

The A38 between East Brent and Edithmead is closed due to an accident.

Archant

A major road into Weston-super-Mare is closed this morning (Tuesday) due to an accident.

The A38 Bristol Road is closed in both directions from the A370 Bridgwater Road at East Brent, to the M5 junction at Edithmead.

The road is expected to be closed for most of the morning.

Avon and Somerset police are advising people to avoid the area and consider using alternative routes.

Commuters are advised to stay on the M5 to access Weston instead of using the A38.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Flabbergasted’ lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Traffic delays due to road closure on A38 into Weston

The A38 between East Brent and Edithmead is closed due to an accident.

Weston reacts to ‘important’ repairs notice served to Birnbeck Pier owners

North Somerset Council has issued CNM Estates with a repairs notice to improve Birnbeck Pier. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Readers question where cash from council parking fines is being used

North Somerset Council has accrued hundreds of thousands in parking fines. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Readers disagree with GP satisfaction survey

Graham Road Surgery. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

‘Flabbergasted’ lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Traffic delays due to road closure on A38 into Weston

The A38 between East Brent and Edithmead is closed due to an accident.

Weston reacts to ‘important’ repairs notice served to Birnbeck Pier owners

North Somerset Council has issued CNM Estates with a repairs notice to improve Birnbeck Pier. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Readers question where cash from council parking fines is being used

North Somerset Council has accrued hundreds of thousands in parking fines. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Readers disagree with GP satisfaction survey

Graham Road Surgery. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Traffic delays due to road closure on A38 into Weston

The A38 between East Brent and Edithmead is closed due to an accident.

Cricket: Dawson defiance stunts Somerset charge

Lewis Gregory celebrates a wicket for Somerset (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

We were not at our ‘usual standards’ says Scott Laird after first defeat of season

Scott Laird at The Optima Stadium after Weston's 3-0 win over Fareham Town in the FA Cup

Speedway: Somerset Rebels get Glasgow semi-final date

Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett)

Police launch appeal to trace child’s stolen bike

Police are looking to trace a child's bike and other items stolen from a home in Highbridge. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists