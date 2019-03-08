Traffic delays due to road closure on A38 into Weston

The A38 between East Brent and Edithmead is closed due to an accident. Archant

A major road into Weston-super-Mare is closed this morning (Tuesday) due to an accident.

The A38 Bristol Road is closed in both directions from the A370 Bridgwater Road at East Brent, to the M5 junction at Edithmead.

The road is expected to be closed for most of the morning.

Avon and Somerset police are advising people to avoid the area and consider using alternative routes.

Commuters are advised to stay on the M5 to access Weston instead of using the A38.