Man winched from bottom of rocks after fall

PUBLISHED: 13:58 02 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:19 02 June 2019

Weston Super Mare Coastguard were called into action on Sunday morning after a man fell and suffered head injuries. Picture: West Super Mare Coastguard

Weston Super Mare Coastguard were called into action on Sunday morning after a man fell and suffered head injuries. Picture: West Super Mare Coastguard

A man was airlifted to hospital after falling and suffering head injuries in the early hours of the morning.

Weston Super Mare Coastguard were called into action on Sunday morning after a man fell and suffered head injuries. Picture: West Super Mare CoastguardWeston Super Mare Coastguard were called into action on Sunday morning after a man fell and suffered head injuries. Picture: West Super Mare Coastguard

Emergency services including Weston-Super-Mare Coastguard were paged at 12.45am today (Sunday, June 2) after reports of a casualty lying on rocks at the bottom of Anchor Head.

The coastguard helicopter was called into action to take the man to Southmead Hospital.

Avon and Somerset Police and South Western Ambulance teams were already on the scene assisting the man, who had suffered head and abdominal injuries during the fall.

Clevedon Coastguard sent a crew to help with the extraction of the man.

A Weston-Super-Mare Coastguard spokesman said: "Unfortunately for the Hart paramedics, they ran out of hands, so one of our team doubled up as a 'drip stand' to enable fluids to be administered.

"With the injuries sustained and the treacherous terrain, it was decided the quickest route for the next level of care was going to be via helicopter to Southmead Hospital.

"With the Coastguard Helicopter (187) en route, the casualty was moved by stretcher to a more suitable location down the rocky beach.

"The helicopter arrived and lowered their specialist stretcher to our waiting coastguards, the casualty was secured and winched back up along with two critical care paramedics.

"The onward journey to Southmead can take 30 to 40 minutes by road, the helicopter route is around 8 for obvious reasons.

"We would like to thank all services involved and wish the chap a speedy recovery."

