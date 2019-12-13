Couple suffer multiple injuries after bridge collision

Police are investigating an incident on Hildesheim Bridge.Picture: Gareth Newnham Gareth Newnham

A man and woman in their 60s suffered multiple injuries after a collision with a car on Hildesheim Bridge in Weston-super-Mare this morning (Friday).

The incident happened at around 2.30am and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A man was later arrested in Burnham in connection with the incident.

Police closed two lanes on the bridge, which lead away from town, to investigate the scene earlier today.

The bridge has since been reopened and one lane is cordoned off while North Somerset Council workers clear debris from the area.

An Avonn and Somerset police spokesman said: "We were called at 2.28am this morning after a car collided with two pedestrians on Hildesheim Bridge, on the A370 in Weston, and failed to stop at the scene.

"The pedestrians, a man and a woman both aged in their 60s, have been taken to hospital with multiple injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

"A man was later arrested in Burnham in connection with the incident.

"Hildesheim Bridge was closed while specialist investigators examine the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing."