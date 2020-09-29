Advanced search

Man arrested after cannabis plants seized from property in Mead Vale

PUBLISHED: 17:08 29 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:08 29 September 2020

Police seized 200 cannabis plants from an address in Mead Vale.

Around 200 suspected cannabis plants have been seized from a property in Weston.

Officers obtained a warrant to search a property in Verbena Way in Mead Vale last night (Monday) and arrested a man on suspicion of being concerned in the production of cannabis.

The plants and growing equipment are being removed today (Tuesday) by Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Officers also called in a utility firm to make the property safe due to concerns the electricity supply had been tampered with as there have been a number of fires in Avon and Somerset as result of growing cannabis.

Anyone with information about drug crime in their neighbourhood should call 101, report it online by logging on to www.avonandsomerset.police.uk or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

