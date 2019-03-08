Man arrested after assault in town centre alley
PUBLISHED: 11:09 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:09 23 April 2019
Gareth Newnham
A man has been arrested after an injured man was found in a lane in Weston town centre.
Avon and Somerset police were called to King's Lane at 9.30pm yesterday (Monday) after a member of the public found an injured man in the alleyway.
The man was taken to hospital for treatment but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or serious.
The lane links links North Street with the Boulevard and a number of businesses in Orchard Street also back onto it.
Police cordoned off the alleyway this morning while they carried out their investigation.
A 40-year-old man has been arrested on supspicion of committing grievous bodily harm.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 and quote reference number 5219087664.