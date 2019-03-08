Advanced search

Man arrested after assault in town centre alley

PUBLISHED: 11:09 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:09 23 April 2019

Police were called to an incident in Kings Lane Picture: Gareth Newnham

Gareth Newnham

A man has been arrested after an injured man was found in a lane in Weston town centre.

Avon and Somerset police were called to King's Lane at 9.30pm yesterday (Monday) after a member of the public found an injured man in the alleyway.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or serious.

The lane links links North Street with the Boulevard and a number of businesses in Orchard Street also back onto it.

Police cordoned off the alleyway this morning while they carried out their investigation.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on supspicion of committing grievous bodily harm.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 and quote reference number 5219087664.

