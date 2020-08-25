Man arrested after stabbing in Weston

A man has been arrested after a 26-year-old was found with a puncture wound to his leg in Baker Street. Archant

A man has been arrested after a 26-year-old was stabbed in the leg in Weston-super-Mare yesterday (Monday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to a property in Baker Street just after 6am following reports of a disturbance.

Officers found a man in his 20s with a stab wound to the leg.

A 35-year-old man was arrested at the scene and part of Baker Street and Swiss Road were cordoned off until 2pm while police carried out investigations.

A spokesman from Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: “We attended an address on Baker Street, Weston, following a call from a member of the public reporting a disturbance shortly after 6am on August 24.

“On arrival a 26-year-old man from Weston was found to have a puncture wound to his leg and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

“A 35-year-old man from Weston-super-Mare was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.

“A cordon was put in place affecting Baker Street and Swiss Road to facilitate an investigation. The scene was cleared shortly after 2pm.

“This is thought to be an isolated incident and enquiries are ongoing.”