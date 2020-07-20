Advanced search

Man arrested after M5 stabbing near Weston

PUBLISHED: 12:23 20 July 2020

Police closed the slip road to examine the scene

Police closed the slip road to examine the scene

Archant

A man has been arrested in connection with a stab attack near Weston on July 10.

A 26-year-old man was injured in the incident on the southbound slip road at Junction 21 of the M5.

The stabbing happened after a row erupted between the occupants of two vehicles.

A 42-year-old man from Birmingham has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and is being held in custody for questioning.

The victim is in hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

An Avon and Somerset police spokesman said: “The victim was a passenger in a car which had just exited the M5 at this junction and was at a set of traffic lights.

“A dispute then ensued with the driver of another car, following which the victim was stabbed.”

The police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

M5 carriageway closed following fatal collision

Primary school welcomes new headteacher in September

Headteacher Corinna Sutton will start her new role in September. Picture: Oldmixon Primary School

Weston seafront café and bar closes this month

The Terrace Cafe Bar in Weston will close permanently this month. Picture: Amers Kudhail for Google Street View

Man assaulted after entering travellers’ site

New powers will allow council to close shops and enforce lockdown

Mike Bell said the powers are ?better late than never?.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

M5 carriageway closed following fatal collision

Primary school welcomes new headteacher in September

Headteacher Corinna Sutton will start her new role in September. Picture: Oldmixon Primary School

Weston seafront café and bar closes this month

The Terrace Cafe Bar in Weston will close permanently this month. Picture: Amers Kudhail for Google Street View

Man assaulted after entering travellers’ site

New powers will allow council to close shops and enforce lockdown

Mike Bell said the powers are ?better late than never?.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Speedway: Devils clash features in latest Rebels rerun

Rasmus Jensen in action for Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett)

Man arrested after M5 stabbing near Weston

Police closed the slip road to examine the scene

Make your nominations for community’s civic awards

Burnham Moose International gave £400 to Highbridge Area Foodbank. Picture: Mike Lang

M5 carriageway closed following fatal collision

New powers will allow council to close shops and enforce lockdown

Mike Bell said the powers are ?better late than never?.