Man arrested after M5 stabbing near Weston

Police closed the slip road to examine the scene Archant

A man has been arrested in connection with a stab attack near Weston on July 10.

A 26-year-old man was injured in the incident on the southbound slip road at Junction 21 of the M5.

The stabbing happened after a row erupted between the occupants of two vehicles.

A 42-year-old man from Birmingham has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and is being held in custody for questioning.

The victim is in hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

An Avon and Somerset police spokesman said: “The victim was a passenger in a car which had just exited the M5 at this junction and was at a set of traffic lights.

“A dispute then ensued with the driver of another car, following which the victim was stabbed.”

The police investigation into the incident is ongoing.