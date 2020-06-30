Man arrested for attempted murder after Weston stabbing
PUBLISHED: 07:49 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:54 30 June 2020
Archant
A 30-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man suffered serious injuries in an assault in Weston-super-Mare.
Two men have been arrested following the assault in the Ridgeway Avenue area on Saturday.
Police were called to the property at about 12.05am following reports of a disturbance involving three men.
Officers found one man with serious injuries and gave him emergency treatement at the scene. He was transferred to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and he remains in custody.
A second man, aged 30, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has been released under investigation.
Detective Chief Inspector James Riccio said: “The victim sustained a number of stab wounds during the incident in the early hours of Saturday and remains in hospital.
“I’d like to pay tribute to those officers at the scene in the immediate aftermath who provided exceptional care to the man in the minutes before paramedics arrived.
“A cordon remains in place around the scene while our investigation continues and there is an increased police presence in the area.
“We understand this does cause disruption but would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding at this time.
“We’d ask anyone who has information about what happened, however small or insignificant it may seem, to call the Major Crime Investigation Team on 101 and give reference 5220140603.”
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
