Man arrested in Weston after A38 crash

Archant

A man has been arrested in Weston on suspicion of dangerous driving after a three-car crash on the A38.

The 29-year-old has been released under investigation.

Police want anybody with dashcam footage of the crash to come forward.

The crash occurred at about 7.45am on Friday in Huntworth, near North Petherton.

An Avon and Somerset Constabulary spokesman said: "A white Ranger Rover, registration VX06 WNJ, was involved in a head-on collision with a dark blue VW Golf. A white BMW 116D was also damaged.

"Ambulance crews were not required but the driver of the Range Rover left the scene on foot.

"A 29-year-old man was arrested the following day in Weston on suspicion of dangerous driving and later released under investigation.

"Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicles in the moments beforehand to come forward."

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5219286988.