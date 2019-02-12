Advanced search

Man arrested on suspicion of arson after fire at Weston ‘care premises’

PUBLISHED: 12:40 17 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:40 17 February 2019

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent. Picture: Google Maps

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after two people were rushed to hospital after a fire broke out last night (Saturday).

Avon Fire and Rescue Service were called to a ‘care premises’ in Victoria Park at 9.11pm after the fire broke out in the first floor bathroom.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary is investigating the cause of the fire after two people needed hospital treatment for smoke inhalation.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a fire at a property in Victoria Park at about 9pm last night.

“Occupants of the property were evacuated.

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent and remains in police custody.”

A fire spokesman said: “Two fire engines from Weston Fire Station attended a call at a care premises in Victoria Park.”

“They used breathing apparatus and high pressure hose reels to extinguish the fire in the first floor bathroom.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

