Attempted robbery and assault in Grove Park

A man was threatened at knife point by another man in Weston’s Grove Park.

Avon and Somerset police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak with following an attempted robbery and assault on April 29.

A police spokesman said: “A 21-year-old man was threatened with a knife by a man on a bicycle who demanded his phone and wallet near to the toilets of Grove Park at approximately 7pm.

“The victim ran off but was pursued by the man who then punched him twice in the back of the head outside NatWest in High Street.

“When several members of the public came to the assistance of the victim, the offender began throwing rubbish bins in their direction.

“The offender is described as aged in his late teens or early 20s, about 5ft 7ins tall, of skinny build and clean shaven, with dark brown or black wavy hair in a side parting. He wore a green T-shirt, grey shorts and flip flops.

“If you recognise the man in the CCTV image, or have any other information which could help, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220093641.”