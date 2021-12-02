Home gets illuminated with Christmas lights for charity
- Credit: Mark Antoni
A Weston man has adorned his home with Christmas lights to raise money for Weston Hospicecare.
Mark Antoni will turn the lights on from 5-9pm every night until Christmas Day in Axe Close on the Bournville.
It is the second year Mark has illuminated his home for the hospice.
Donations can be made to the charity when people visit the light display.
Weston Hospicecare raises money through donations, but has struggled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The charity relies on community fundraisers like Mark's to continue.
Mark said: "We are doing the lights again this year for a charity close to my heart, they really helped two friends of mine.
"After a difficult year with Covid restrictions, we are happy raising some vital funds and bringing some joy to all our visitors and elderly neighbours.
"It's lovely to watch the parents and children dance outside to our Christmas music playing too."