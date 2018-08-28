Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man, 60, dies after being hit by train

PUBLISHED: 13:19 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:26 18 January 2019

The man died after being hit by a train near Highbridge and Burnham Railway Station. Picture: Google

The man died after being hit by a train near Highbridge and Burnham Railway Station. Picture: Google

Google

A man died yesterday (Thursday) after being hit by a train.

The man, aged 60, was struck on the line near West Huntspill at just after 1pm.

Paramedics attended, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “Officers were called to the line in West Huntspill at 1.01pm on Thursday following reports of a man being struck by a train.

“Paramedics also attended and sadly the man, aged 60, was pronounced dead.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

All lines running between Weston-super-Mare and Taunton were blocked as emergency services dealt with the incident, with some trains cancelled or delayed.

Most Read

M&S set to close in Weston-super-Mare

M&S will close in Weston. Picture: Jamie Medwell

Weston Conservative councillor defects to Labour Party

Cllr Leonard Purnell. Picture: Weston Town Council

Pensioner, 88, suffers broken nose and wrist in Weston robbery

Police have released shocking images of the victim to appeal for information.

PHOTOS: Families flock to Weston model railway show

Callum Willcox show Oliver and Isaac around his 'N' gauge layout based on the Amiems battlefield of 1918. Weston-super-Mare model railway show at the Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

New parking wardens expected to issue £120,000 in fines

North Somerset Council will hire two new parking officers who are expected to issue fines totalling £120,000

Most Read

M&S set to close in Weston-super-Mare

M&S will close in Weston. Picture: Jamie Medwell

Weston Conservative councillor defects to Labour Party

Cllr Leonard Purnell. Picture: Weston Town Council

Pensioner, 88, suffers broken nose and wrist in Weston robbery

Police have released shocking images of the victim to appeal for information.

PHOTOS: Families flock to Weston model railway show

Callum Willcox show Oliver and Isaac around his 'N' gauge layout based on the Amiems battlefield of 1918. Weston-super-Mare model railway show at the Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

New parking wardens expected to issue £120,000 in fines

North Somerset Council will hire two new parking officers who are expected to issue fines totalling £120,000

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston winger exits for Welsh club

Ben Swallow signed a one-year deal in the summer, but has struggled for playing time. Picture: Will.T.Photography

CareTech Foundation grant to help Somerset Disabled Cricket Club

Somerset Disabled Cricket Club players during their Super 9s National semi-final against Essex

Somerset Rebels reveal 20th anniversary plans

Somerset Rebels are celebrating their 20th annniversary in 2019 (pic Somerset Rebels)

PREVIEW: ‘Tough’ Truro test awaits but McGregor confident

Weston-super-Mare manager Marc McGregor. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Man, 60, dies after being hit by train

The man died after being hit by a train near Highbridge and Burnham Railway Station. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists