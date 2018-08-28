Man, 60, dies after being hit by train
PUBLISHED: 13:19 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:26 18 January 2019
A man died yesterday (Thursday) after being hit by a train.
The man, aged 60, was struck on the line near West Huntspill at just after 1pm.
Paramedics attended, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A British Transport Police spokesman said: “Officers were called to the line in West Huntspill at 1.01pm on Thursday following reports of a man being struck by a train.
“Paramedics also attended and sadly the man, aged 60, was pronounced dead.
“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
All lines running between Weston-super-Mare and Taunton were blocked as emergency services dealt with the incident, with some trains cancelled or delayed.