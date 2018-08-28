Man, 60, dies after being hit by train

A man died yesterday (Thursday) after being hit by a train.

The man, aged 60, was struck on the line near West Huntspill at just after 1pm.

Paramedics attended, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “Officers were called to the line in West Huntspill at 1.01pm on Thursday following reports of a man being struck by a train.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

All lines running between Weston-super-Mare and Taunton were blocked as emergency services dealt with the incident, with some trains cancelled or delayed.