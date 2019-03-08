Advanced search

Motorcyclist killed in crash on A370 in Weston

PUBLISHED: 09:45 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:54 02 September 2019

A man was killed in the collision on the A370 between the airport and West Wick roundabouts. Picture: Henry Woodsford

A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a car in Weston-super-Mare yesterday (Sunday).

The man suffered fatal injuries in the crash on the A370 Somerset Avenue between the airport and West Wick roundabouts just before 3.30pm.

The man, who is yet to be formally identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Collision investigators examined the scene before the road was reopened at around 10pm.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary has urged witnesses to come forward, with signs placed along the road calling on people who saw the crash to call the police.

Its spokesman said: "A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car and sadly died at the scene.

"While no formal identification has taken place, his immediate next of kin have been informed.

"Anyone who saw the collision or who has any information which could help the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 5219201549."

