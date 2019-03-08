Man dies in flat fire

Crews from Burnham-on-Sea, Bridgwater, and Taunton tackled the fire for almost four hours. Picture: Burnham Fire and Rescue Burnham fire and Rescue

A man has died after a fire tore through his flat.

Police and fire Officers are investigating the cause of the fatal blaze which started at the rear of a commercial property in Market Street, Highbridge at just after 11am, yesterday (Friday).

Crews from Burnham-on-Sea, Bridgwater, and Taunton tackled the fire, which had spread from a storage area to the flat, for almost four hours, finally extinguishing it at 2.45pm.

An Avon and Somerset Constabulary spokesman said: "The occupant of the flat - a man - sadly died.

"We are treating the death as unexplained and enquiries into the incident continue."

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue spokesman told the Mercury the two-storey flat had received 90 per cent fire and 100 per cent smoke damage.

They said: "Crews used two hose reel jets and six breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

"The cause of the fire is still being investigated."

The adjoining road was also closed for several hours while emergency services dealt with the fire.