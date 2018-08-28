Advanced search

Pedestrian killed in lorry crash

PUBLISHED: 14:38 16 December 2018

Archant

A pedestrian has been killed in a crash in involving a lorry.

The man, who has not yet been named publicly by Avon and Somerset Constabulary, died in the fatal accident in Burnham-on-Sea on Friday afternoon.

A second person was seriously injured in the same crash.

Police want people who saw what happened to come forward with information.

A spokesman for the force said: “We’re appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Burnham on Friday.

“A red lorry collided with two pedestrians and then struck a wall on Love Lane at approximately 4.20pm.

“One of the pedestrians, a man aged in his 50s, sadly died at the scene.

“The other, a woman, sustained serious injuries in the incident and was taken to Southmead Hospital.

“The road was closed until 11pm to allow collision investigators to examine the scene.

“If you were in the area at the time and have information which might help our inquiry please contact the collision investigation team via 101, providing the call handler with the reference 5218276435.”

