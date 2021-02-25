Man dies after collision with car

Published: 1:29 PM February 25, 2021

The collision occurred on the B3191 Cleeve Hill. - Credit: Google Maps

A man died after a collision with a car earlier this week.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal collision on the B3191 Cleeve Hill, in Watchet.

The collision happened just after 6.45pm on Tuesday and involved a pedestrian and a Range Rover.

The male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

Collision investigators are keen to hear from anyone who saw either the car or the pedestrian before the collision.

It is not clear which way the pedestrian was walking, but the silver Range Rover involved was being driven towards The Blue Anchor pub.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was wearing a dark-coloured gilet and gloves but his arms were bare.

If you can help the investigation, call 101 quoting reference number 5221039619.