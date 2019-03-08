Man dies in hospital after being on fire

Stradling Avenue, Weston.Picture: Google Street View Google Street View

A man has died after being found on fire in Weston.

Police officers were called to a man on fire in Stradling Avenue on Wednesday at 9.28pm.

The man was rushed to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, but has since died.

The death is being treated as unexplained and police inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: "We were called by Avon Fire and Rescue Service at 9.28pm on Wednesday to a man on fire in Stradling Avenue, in Weston.

"He was taken to hospital, but has since sadly died.

"The man's family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

"Due to recent police contact with the man, we are due to refer the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

"If you have any information in relation to this incident, please call 101 and reference Niche 5219228307."