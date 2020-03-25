Man dies of coronavirus in Weston-super-Mare

A 94-year-old man has died from coronavirus at Weston General Hospital. Archant

A patient has died from coronavirus at Weston General Hospital.

The 94-year-old man had an underlying health condition and died from the virus yesterday (Tuesday).

A spokesman for Weston Area Health NHS Trust said: “Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at Weston General Hospital, and had tested positive for COVID-19, has died.

“The patient, who died, was aged 94 and had underlying health conditions.

“His family have been informed about the cause of death and are following national guidance.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time. Out of respect for their privacy we will not be commenting further.”

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has reached 21 in North Somerset and 21 in Somerset, according to Public Health England’s figures yesterday (Tuesday).

The number of cases is expected to be much higher as the Government is no longer testing people who are self-isolating at home with mild symptoms.

Weston General Hospital is believed to have installed four coronavirus isolation pods, under the direction of the NHS.