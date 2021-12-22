Investigation underway as multiple women report man following them
- Credit: Archant
A police investigation is underway following a series of reports of a man who followed and harassed multiple women at night in Weston.
One victim told Avon and Somerset Police that she was followed by the male into Aarthiee Convenience Store, on Locking Road, where she was cornered by the man and intimidated.
The incident took place around 10pm on Monday, December 20.
Police would also like to hear from two more women who they believe were followed on the same night, in the Locking Road and Station Road areas.
The man has been described as being "black, around 6ft, of medium build, around 50 years of age, wearing a black puffer coat, woolly hat and a chain around his neck."
Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference 5221298368.
