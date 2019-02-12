Advanced search

Parents warned to be ‘vigilant’ after man follows teen girls home from school

PUBLISHED: 14:30 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 13 February 2019

Archant

A warning has been issued to parents after a man was spotted following teenagers home after school.

Churchill Academy & Sixth Form advised parents and pupils to remain ‘vigilant’ after three teenage girls were followed home from the academy by a man in a small, grey hatchback.

An academy spokesman said: “We have been made aware of some suspicious behaviour near to school.

“A male in a dark-coloured small hatchback car (possibly a dark grey polo) drove at slow speed and followed a group of our students as they walked home in Churchill.”

The man, described as white and wearing a dark-coloured gillet, followed the girls along Front Street, in Churchill, on Tuesday afternoon at 4.45pm.

He is described as being between 40 and 60 years old.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said: “The school has issued a message to parents and the neighbourhood policing team is aware, however the man did not speak to the girls and no offences have been disclosed.”

