Police appeal after injured man found at Birnbeck Pier

Birnbeck Pier. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was found in a critical condition at the bottom of a cliff in Weston-super-Mare.

Officers were alerted to an injured man at Birnbeck Pier on Sunday at 12:30am.

First aid was provided to the man by officers and the ambulance service was alerted.

He was then recovered with the support of the Coastguard and taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who was around the Birnbeck Pier area at midnight on Saturday into Sunday.

They are also interested in hearing from the person who approached the emergency services at the time, allowing a quick response.

If you have any information, contact www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact, or call 101, quoting reference 5219122045,