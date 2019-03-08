Man found not guilty of rape in Weston-super-Mare
PUBLISHED: 12:20 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 19 March 2019
Archant
A man who was wanted by police in connection with a ‘serious sexual assault’ in Weston has been found not guilty.
Andrzej Pszczolkowski, aged 36 of Chard, was arrested and charged with one count of rape of a women aged 16 or over on September 13.
He was cleared of the charge by a jury following a trial at Bristol Crown Court on Friday.
