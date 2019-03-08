Advanced search

Reality television star returns home to Weston after failing to find love

PUBLISHED: 19:00 30 September 2019

The Weston man was an original islander

Archant

A 23-year-old man from Weston has returned home after spending three weeks on Love Island.

Bartek Bielanski took part in the first series of the Polish reality television show, which follows the same format as Love Island UK.

The production engineer was an original islander but he was sent home after failing to find a romantic connection.

Speaking to the Mercury, said he is grateful to have had the experience.

He said: "I met some amazing people on the show and the experience was one of a kind, if they asked me to do it again, I'd definitely say yes.

"I was sad to leave but I'm okay now and adjusting back to my normal life.

"Going on the show made me realise which parts of myself I should work on, the good and the bad.

"I can't wait to see what comes next for me but I won't giving up my job just yet."

