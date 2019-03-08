Arrests made in £2m crackdown on drug and knife crime

A £2million operation designed to prevent drug and violent offences will make a difference, according to police chiefs.

One man has been arrested over an allegation of robbery and theft, with police having stepped up patrols in Weston as part of Operation Remedy.

Assistant Chief Constable Stephen Cullen said: “We’re aware of the national concern around knife crime and more locally burglary and misuse of drugs.

“Thanks to the support of the public and the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), we have received a significant investment which we will use to tackle the crimes which most concern our communities.

“Operation Remedy will see an improved service to victims and more offenders brought to justice.”

The initiative is taking place across Avon and Somerset Constabulary’s force area.

On Friday, a 20-year-old from Filton appeared in court accused of four robberies, one attempted robbery and a theft in connection with criminal activity in Clifton, Bristol’s Harbourside, Horfield, Keynsham and Bristol. He has been detained in custody.

Arrests have been made in Somerset too, including for alleged blackmail and drugs possession.

Plain-clothed and uniformed police officers have also carried patrols in known hot spot areas relating to knife possession, drugs and county line activity. Locations include Bristol – specifically the Castle Park and the Bear Pit areas – along with Frome and Weston.

A knife bin was installed outside Weston Town Hall a few weeks ago. However, it was soon broken into – although the knives have been recovered,

Avon and Somerset are hopeful the operation – which involves 100 officers – will help increase public confidence in neighbourhood policing.

PCC Sue Mountstevens: “As Operation Remedy launches, our fight against knife crime, drugs and burglary intensifies.

“Local people want to be assured that the police are doing everything they can to tackle these issues.

“With Operation Remedy, communities will see and feel the difference in the police’s fight against crime, and we will be sending a loud and clear message to criminals that coming into our area to commit their crime is not an option.”