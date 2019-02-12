Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Uphill man, 69, takes on pier fundraiser in memory of brother-in-law

PUBLISHED: 18:00 23 February 2019

Paul Hobbs is taking on a 10-mile walk in memory of his brother-in-law Picture: Paul Hobbs

Paul Hobbs is taking on a 10-mile walk in memory of his brother-in-law Picture: Paul Hobbs

Paul Hobbs

A 69-year-old man from Uphill is rasing money in memory of his ‘close friend and brother-in-law’ who died of cancer recently.

Paul will be walking from Weston's Grand Pier in the Spring.Paul will be walking from Weston's Grand Pier in the Spring.

Paul Hobbs will complete a 10-mile walk starting at Weston’s Grand Pier this spring, and hopes to raise £1,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Weston’s Mayor Michael Lyall will start the walk, and former boxing champion Glenn Catley and ex-manager for Bristol City Football Club Brian Tinnion will also be there to lend their support.

The event marks Paul’s 25 years of fundraising efforts and he has gifted nearly £700,000 to a variety of worthy causes.

He said: “The five-hour walk will be part of my anniversary year rasing money for good causes, and I hope to raise lots of money for this wonderful charity to help towards its crucial research.

Paul Hobbs is taking on a 10-mile walk in memory of his brother-in-law Picture: Paul HobbsPaul Hobbs is taking on a 10-mile walk in memory of his brother-in-law Picture: Paul Hobbs

“I lost my close friend and brother-in-law Alan to cancer recently, so this walk is my personal tribute to him.”

Paul started his fundraisers after he was approached by someone for help who had a relative suffering from muscular dystrophy.

He said: “I was approached because I had many sporting contacts and they asked if I could organise a charity event.

“I got some Bristol boxers to attend a charity evening and it was a cracking success, I was asked again to do another one a few weeks later and it all went from there.”

“I’m a strong, fast walker – so all being well, I should be fine on the day.

“I intend to do the walk, whatever the weather.”

Weston MP John Penrose is also due to wish him luck, plus councillor and businessman Richard Nightingale and chairman of the Weston Area Health NHS Trust Grahame Paine.

Co-owner of the pier, Michelle Michael, said: “During the past 25 years Paul has raised an incredible amount of money for many charities and good causes.

“We were only too pleased to be able to support him and host his next event, and I hope lots of people will visit the pier on the day to cheer Paul on.”

Paul’s hike will start at the pier on April 5 at noon.

To donate, visit www.fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/pauls-grand-pier-fundraiser

Most Read

Man jailed for raping woman in her own bed

Mitchell Reader received a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Man taken to hospital after A370 crash

A man has been taken to hospital following the accident. Picture: Google Maps

‘Injuries’ at Pontins after roof collapses

Paramedics outside Pontins. Picture: Mark Atherton

SLIDERS: How has Weston-super-Mare changed in the past 50 years?

The Winter Gardens 50 years ago.

Woman ‘traumatised’ after racial attack in Weston-super-Mare

Dragon Inn - Meadow Street

Most Read

‘We feel she’s been sent there to die’ - parents’ battle for anorexic girl’s life

Claire and John Cunningham have they said they feel they are fighting to save their daughter Kirsten's life. Pictured, Kirsten Cunningham and her parents, on holiday in 2012. Photo: Supplied by the Cunningham family

Police investigate stabbing in west Norfolk

Police at the scene of the incident in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

City’s first ‘rage room’ allows people to let off steam by destroying things

The rage room will be located within a former gospel hall on Dereham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

Mum-of-three ‘upset’ after mistake left her believing she was days away from new council house

Hayley Rice with her three children. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘I will always remember his smile’: Mother’s grief after death of son, 21

Oliver Mingay, who grew up in Oulton Broad, was killed by a combination of pneumonia and a drug overdose in his girlfriend’s Lowestoft flat on September 10: Picture: Contributed by Mingay family

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Passerby stopped fire in Axbridge hotel from turning into disaster

The Oakhouse Hotel in Axbridge. Picture: Google

PICTURE PAST: February 21, 1969 – Police pursue 15-year-old motocyclist at 80mph

Chilly competitors at the Shrove Tuesday pancake race organised by Cleeve Women's Institute. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

McGregor admits ‘we must get three points’ as Weston host Chippenham

Luke Purnell was unlucky after saving Dave Tarpey's penalty, as the striker scored the rebound. Picture: WILL T PHOTOGRAPHY

‘Farcical and unfair’ call to cut fire personnel rejected

Weston’s American football team win again as league debut edges closer

Sam Matthews scampers for yards.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists