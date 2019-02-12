Uphill man, 69, takes on pier fundraiser in memory of brother-in-law

Paul Hobbs is taking on a 10-mile walk in memory of his brother-in-law Picture: Paul Hobbs Paul Hobbs

A 69-year-old man from Uphill is rasing money in memory of his ‘close friend and brother-in-law’ who died of cancer recently.

Paul will be walking from Weston's Grand Pier in the Spring.

Paul Hobbs will complete a 10-mile walk starting at Weston’s Grand Pier this spring, and hopes to raise £1,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Weston’s Mayor Michael Lyall will start the walk, and former boxing champion Glenn Catley and ex-manager for Bristol City Football Club Brian Tinnion will also be there to lend their support.

The event marks Paul’s 25 years of fundraising efforts and he has gifted nearly £700,000 to a variety of worthy causes.

He said: “The five-hour walk will be part of my anniversary year rasing money for good causes, and I hope to raise lots of money for this wonderful charity to help towards its crucial research.

“I lost my close friend and brother-in-law Alan to cancer recently, so this walk is my personal tribute to him.”

Paul started his fundraisers after he was approached by someone for help who had a relative suffering from muscular dystrophy.

He said: “I was approached because I had many sporting contacts and they asked if I could organise a charity event.

“I got some Bristol boxers to attend a charity evening and it was a cracking success, I was asked again to do another one a few weeks later and it all went from there.”

“I’m a strong, fast walker – so all being well, I should be fine on the day.

“I intend to do the walk, whatever the weather.”

Weston MP John Penrose is also due to wish him luck, plus councillor and businessman Richard Nightingale and chairman of the Weston Area Health NHS Trust Grahame Paine.

Co-owner of the pier, Michelle Michael, said: “During the past 25 years Paul has raised an incredible amount of money for many charities and good causes.

“We were only too pleased to be able to support him and host his next event, and I hope lots of people will visit the pier on the day to cheer Paul on.”

Paul’s hike will start at the pier on April 5 at noon.

To donate, visit www.fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/pauls-grand-pier-fundraiser