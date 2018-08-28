Advanced search

Man suffers stroke during match at Woodspring Stadium

PUBLISHED: 18:30 30 January 2019

Weston Football Club stands. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A football fan is in hospital after suffering a stroke during Weston Football Club’s game at the Woodspring Stadium on Saturday.

A season-ticket-holder was taken to hospital during the 70th minute of the Seagulls’ 2-0 win over Slough Town.

Supporters and club staff acted quickly to help the man before an ambulance arrived.

The man is being treated in Bristol, and the football club has praised the efforts of the people who helped him.

A spokesman said: “The club would like to place on record its thanks to the supporters present who offered brilliant immediate assistance and raised the alarm, along with the various members of match day staff who ensured the casualty was cared for until the arrival of an ambulance, which was able to have been called promptly.

“The club passes on its very best wishes to the season ticket holder and his family and wishes for a speedy recovery.”

