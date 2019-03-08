Man rushed to hospital after getting 'stuck on railings'

Emergency services were called the Aller Parade skatepark. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A man was rushed to hospital after getting 'stuck on the railings' in Weston-super-Mare yesterday afternoon (Wednesday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fire, ambulance and air ambulance crews responded to calls of a man getting trapped on railings by a skatepark in Aller Parade at around 4.30pm.

Two crews from Weston Fire Station attended the scene to rescue the male from the railings.

A spokesman said: "They rescued the male using hydraulic cutting equipment before leaving him in the care of ambulance colleagues.

An ambulance spokesman said: "We sent various resources to the scene, including an air ambulance crew.

"A male patient was treated by our paramedics at the scene, and then transported by land ambulance to hospital for further care."

Great Western Air Ambulance Service also attended with a critical care doctor and two specialist paramedics in critical care on board.