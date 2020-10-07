Advanced search

Two people taken to hospital after collision with car

PUBLISHED: 16:59 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:59 07 October 2020

Dis you see a collision between two pedestrians and a car on Watchfield B3139, near Highbridge last week?

Dis you see a collision between two pedestrians and a car on Watchfield B3139, near Highbridge last week?

Archant

A woman in a wheelchair and her companion were taken to hospital after being in collision with a car on B3139 in Watchfield last week.

The female in her 30s, was being pushed in her wheelchair a man in his 40s, both were taken to Musgrove Park Hospital, after colliding with a silver Ford Fiesta.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary wants to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, which happened at about 10.20pm on September 28.

Anyone who saw what happened, or has dashcam footage and may have seen the pedestrians or vehicle ahead of the incident, is asked to call 101 and give the call handler reference 5220225868.

Or, reports can be made online through the police website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Vitality Blast T20 title ‘very special’ for Trego

Peter Trego (back row, second from right) celebrates with his Notts Outlaws teammates as captain Daniel Christian lifts the Vitality Blast T20 trophy at Edgbaston

Two people taken to hospital after collision with car

Dis you see a collision between two pedestrians and a car on Watchfield B3139, near Highbridge last week?

Creative writing group to host free poetry night

Sue Hill and Bob Walton of The Write Box. Picture: Theatre Orchard

Train to be named after care home manager for noble work in pandemic

Christopher Dando and his team of carers at Court House Retirement Home. Picture: BBC Radio Somerset

Town centre church closes for good

Victoria Methodist Church, Weston, has closed due to financial difficulties.