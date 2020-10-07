Two people taken to hospital after collision with car

A woman in a wheelchair and her companion were taken to hospital after being in collision with a car on B3139 in Watchfield last week.

The female in her 30s, was being pushed in her wheelchair a man in his 40s, both were taken to Musgrove Park Hospital, after colliding with a silver Ford Fiesta.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary wants to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, which happened at about 10.20pm on September 28.

Anyone who saw what happened, or has dashcam footage and may have seen the pedestrians or vehicle ahead of the incident, is asked to call 101 and give the call handler reference 5220225868.

Or, reports can be made online through the police website.